Geneva teachers will not strike Tuesday

There will be no teachers strike in west suburban Geneva on Tuesday, but a deal has still not been reached.

Teachers in District 304 gave final approval for a strike in October but have not yet decided if they will form picket lines.

One of the largest sticking points has to do with how teachers get raises.

The District 304 School Board met Monday night and union members say they want to hear what the board has to say before making a final decision on whether to strike. Teachers picketed outside the meeting.


A strike date could still be set, but for now talks continue.
