Hammond school board votes to close 3 schools due to budget deficit

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- School officials in Hammond voted Tuesday night to close three schools.

The district is facing a budget deficit of more than $10 million in 2020.

The board voted four to one to close Columbia Elementary, Lafayette Elementary and Miller Preschool.

Parents expressed concerns last week about the closings and the impacts it could have on the quality of their children's education.

Parents are concerned with what the closings would mean for classroom size, and they want to know how much individual attention their children will get.

This isn't the first time the district proposed closing schools. Despite approving a $70 million operating referendum to pay for ongoing teacher salaries, staff, and programs, they are proposing closings again.
