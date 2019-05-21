Education

Homeless teen becomes high school valedictorian, earns $3M in scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A high school valedictorian in Memphis, Tennessee, earned more than $3 million in scholarships while not having a home.

Tupac Mosley, 17, told WGHP he even surprised himself with this achievement, because he surpassed all of his own goals.

"When I heard that I got $3 million, I was more than elated and excited and astonished that it was that much," Mosley said.

Mosley's father recently died. That caused his family to fall behind on bills and get evicted from their home.

Since February, Mosley has been staying in various places around Memphis. He specifically thanked a camping site and nonprofit organization that often gave him a place to sleep.

Despite the challenges of being homeless, Mosley kept a 4.3 GPA - better than any of his classmates.

During his valedictorian speech he told his classmates that he truly believed anything was possible if you believe in yourself and work hard.

"Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you're going through, be a mountain that you can't climb," Mosley said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtennesseescholarshiphigh schoolhomelessteengood news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff asks DCFS to investigate if hospital followed protocols in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez case
1 killed in Bishop Ford crash
Man shot in Logan Square near Mayor Lightfoot's home
11 injured after CTA bus crash in Back of the Yards
Bring your dog and drink bottomless wine at new theater
Meet Karli, new 'Sesame Street' character in foster care
Teen missing from South Austin for 9 weeks
Show More
5G network security risks could accompany innovation when Chicago devices upgrade, experts say
Ohio gov wants statute of limitations on rape charges lifted
Off-duty firefighter attacked while defending elderly couple
Contractor crushed to death at Pop's Beef in Dyer, Ind.
Tuesday marks Mayor Lori Lightfoot's first full day in office
More TOP STORIES News