CHICAGO (WLS) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is headed to Chicago.
Ginsburg will be at the University of Chicago on Monday to accept the Harris Dean's Award.
According to the school's website, The Harris Dean's Award is bestowed upon an exceptional leader for his or her lifetime contributions to public policy.
Recipients of the award have championed analytically rigorous, evidence-based approaches to policy and serve as an inspiration to the next generation of policy leaders and scholars working to address the world's most important challenges.
Ginsburg, 86, took oath of office in 1993 after being appointed by President Bill Clinton. She is the second female justice of four to be confirmed to the court.
RELATED: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
At the ceremony, Ginsburg will discuss previous and upcoming court cases as well as give an update on her health.
She recently said she was on her way to being "very well" following radiation treatment for cancer.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to receive University of Chicago's Harris Dean's Award
RUTH BADER GINSBURG
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News