ruth bader ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to receive University of Chicago's Harris Dean's Award

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is headed to Chicago.

Ginsburg will be at the University of Chicago on Monday to accept the Harris Dean's Award.

According to the school's website, The Harris Dean's Award is bestowed upon an exceptional leader for his or her lifetime contributions to public policy.

Recipients of the award have championed analytically rigorous, evidence-based approaches to policy and serve as an inspiration to the next generation of policy leaders and scholars working to address the world's most important challenges.

Ginsburg, 86, took oath of office in 1993 after being appointed by President Bill Clinton. She is the second female justice of four to be confirmed to the court.

RELATED: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas

At the ceremony, Ginsburg will discuss previous and upcoming court cases as well as give an update on her health.

She recently said she was on her way to being "very well" following radiation treatment for cancer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagohyde parkuniversity of chicagoruth bader ginsburgsupreme courtawardpoliticsu.s. & worldstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says national anthem protests are 'really dumb'
RBG surprises thrift store volunteers with thank you letter
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
Justice Ginsburg reports she's on way to 'well' after cancer
RUTH BADER GINSBURG
Justice Ginsburg reports she's on way to 'well' after cancer
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
RBG surprises thrift store volunteers with thank you letter
Spielberg, Gaga sign get-well card for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kanye's 'Sunday Service' comes to Chicago, all tickets claimed
Chicago nonprofits, leaders offer relief to Dorian survivors
Man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at police
Fallen solider's legacy lives on at veteran center for women
Toddler shoots self in Glenwood home, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, scattered showers Sunday
3 artists recreate iconic art through lens of disability
Show More
Woman, 81, missing from Downers Grove
Police search for man who shot woman, 55, on South Side
Illinois man gets 60 years for killing police informant
Anti-racist march takes aim at Beverly 'white nationalist activity'
Libanais brings flavors of home to Lebanese ex-pats in Lincolnwood
More TOP STORIES News