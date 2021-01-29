chicago public schools

CPS, CTU negotiations continue with key sticking points holding up deal to avoid possible strike; students learning by remote Friday

Thousands of K-8 students scheduled to return to classrooms Monday
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools students will be learning by remote again Friday as CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union continue to negotiate over returning to in-person learning.

Both sides will head back into mediation again Friday. The CTU said while there has been some progress in talks, several issues are holding up an agreement.

Among them, the CTU said CPS has rejected adopting CDC health metrics to determine if schools can re-open safely. They also want a phased re-opening of schools as teachers get vaccinated and weekly rapid testing of teachers and students.

RELATED: In-person learning during COVID pandemic is possible with the right precautions, CDC researchers say

Mayor Lori Lightfoot weighed in on Chicago Tonight.

"In the last week alone, we've given them two different comprehensive plans. One plan, which we updated, and we've given them, I think that covers every single issue," Mayor Lightfoot said. "So we're serious and we're going to remain at the table, but we've got to see some progress a seriousness of purpose on the other side."

Is it safe for schools to reopen for in-person learning?


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg of Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 questions



The CTU said progress is being made on cleaning protocols, masking and ventilation that could lead to a deal.

Educators have voted to remain remote until an agreement is landed, but the mayor is steadfast on getting K through 8 students back in classrooms on Monday.

RELATED: CPS parents express frustration, concerns amid battle between CTU, district over students returning to classrooms during COVID
EMBED More News Videos

While some parents want their children to return to classrooms, others feel CPS is not prepared to handle COVID-19.



Both sides agree that a strike would be devastating.

The roughly 355,000-student district, which turned to full-time online instruction last March because of the pandemic, has gradually welcomed students back. Thousands of pre-kindergarten and special education students resumed in-person learning earlier this month, and teachers who didn't return to their classrooms were punished.

CPS teachers were all eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, but they are not scheduled to begin getting it until February.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopcoronavirus chicagochicago teachers unionchicago public schoolscpsteachersonline learningstudents
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
CPS, CTU begin another day of talks; remote learning continues Friday
CPS tells parents to continue remote learning Thursday
CPS parents express concerns amid battle between CTU, district
CPS tells parents to keep kids home Wednesday, CTU fight continues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oak Lawn mayor blames Kim Foxx for crash that killed 12-year-old girl
Carjackers steal 2 cars on same Edgewater block
Dogecoin soars 370% as latest target of Reddit group
Rachel Mellon's disappearance remains unsolved 25 years later
IL COVID vaccinations ramp up, more than 4K new cases reported
Heater likely caused Des Plaines fire that killed mother, 4 children
Shooting victims rush into Chatham Home Depot store for help
Show More
Chicago carjacking victims surprised with free cars
There's now a Grape-Nuts shortage
Chicago Weather: Sunny, less cold Friday
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
Naperville man sues Robinhood over trading halt
More TOP STORIES News