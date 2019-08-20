Education

Once a custodian, he's now a principal: 'Don't let someone write your story'

By John Clark
DENVER -- From school custodian to principal. That's the trajectory for 38-year-old Michael Atkins, the new principal at Stedman Elementary School in Denver, Colorado.

"There were times definitely where I got comfortable within my custodial position," Atkins told KMGH-TV.

But he knew he wanted more. And the custodial position was just the first step in his journey.

Atkins actually started out as a student in the Denver Public Schools system without many positive influences in his life. But as a young adult he realized he liked working with young people and began working in the school system with plans to move up. That way, he could be the male role model he, himself, had missed out on.

"A lot of my African-American male students remind me of me," Atkins said. "Not to say that they're coming from the same situation that I came from-- a household of a single mother, only engaging with my father once in my life. So not really having that rock, but needing that rock often in that time."

Several school system positions later Atkins is now a principal and ready to inspire a new generation. And he keeps with him words his grandmother told him:

"Don't let someone write your story. Make sure you write your own story. "And if someone has something to do with your story, let them edit it-- do not let them create it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcoloradoeducationprincipal
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of area
1 suspect at large after Dolton police officer injured responding to armed robbery
Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett in court Tuesday
Sister Jean honored for her 100th birthday with LEGO statue
MetroSouth Medical Center to close in September
East Garfield Park homeowner shoots intruder in backyard, police say
Police release surveillance images after Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park burglaries
Show More
Wauconda couple claims they were unfairly arrested, assaulted by police on Mexican vacation
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
Person found fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
1 in custody, 2 injured after Old Town argument turns physical
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm and muggy with strong storms possible Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News