Mather High School investigating 3 allegations of inappropriate conduct with students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The principal of Mather High School on the Far North Side informed parents Friday the school is investigating three separate allegations of inappropriate conduct with students.In a letter to parents, Principal Peter Auffant said he has recently been made aware of three allegations of misconduct.Two staff members and one volunteer coach all allegedly "engaged inappropriately" with students, Auffant said. He did not give any details about what exactly the alleged inappropriate behavior was.Auffant said the staff members have been removed from the school, and the volunteer coach has bene blocked from volunteering with CPS by the district. Parents of the impacted students have been notified.Earlier Friday students staged a walkout at the West Ridge high school, saying they were protesting the firing of a security guard.