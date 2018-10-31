The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) released Tuesday the 2018 Illinois Report Card which shows that the more Illinois students are enrolling in college.
The data show percentage of students enrolling in college 12 months after graduation increased to nearly three-quarters of all graduates - up from 68.7 percent just four years ago.
The data also show record numbers of students both taking and passing Advanced Placement exams. More than 2,000 additional students took more than 6,500 additional Advanced Placement exams in 2018 compared to in 2017, while maintaining Illinois' high pass rate at approximately 66 percent, according to an ISBE statement.
From 2017 to 2018, enrollment in career and technical education increased by more than 6,000 students to 283,473. The percent of graduates needing to take remedial courses at Illinois community colleges continued to decline from 46.8 percent in 2017 to 45.7 percent in 2018.
In addition, the data show that students of color comprise a majority of Illinois' students, while the percentage of teachers who identify as white has held constant at approximately 83 percent.
To view the full 2018 Illinois Report Card, visit: www.illinoisreportcard.com
More students enrolling in college, 2018 Illinois Report Card shows
EDUCATION
More Education
Top Stories
Suburban park district police chief accused of posting videos of sexual encounters without women's consent