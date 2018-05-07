NAV Garden for Girls opens at South Loop Elementary

A special garden at South Loop Elementary, built by second graders and Whitney Young High School students, officially opened on Sunday.A carnival was held to commemorate the opening of the NAV Garden for Girls. NAV stands for the first names of the freshman girls from Whitney Young -- Nia, Alex and Veronika.In addition to the garden, the students also learned about global issues, such as climate change. This project teaches through hands-on activities like gardening and painting.The Whitney Young High School students are part of Golden Apple teacher, Mr. Todd Katz's honors biology class where they are completing their Mycelia Project which encourages students to help improve the environment within their community and incorporate their own passions into it.Since the beginning of April, the three high school freshman have been visiting South Loop to build the garden.