Southwest Airlines rewards Oak Forest HS teacher who conducted remote classes from East Coast historic sites

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- An Oak Forest High School teacher got a big surprise from Southwest Airlines after going the extra mile for his students.Mike Brown wanted to make remote learning more engaging for his students. So for a full week, he taught classes from historic sites along the East Coast, including Civil War battefields and Independence Hall in Philadelphia.Southwest Airlines heard about this and they decided to surprise Brown with 40,000 rapid rewards miles so he can continue his travels."I'm really glad that I was able to do it and I work at a place that allows us to be that way and that has been one of the great blessings of my life," Brown said.Not only did he have near-perfect attendance during that week of travel, the school says even parents and siblings were tuning in to watch.