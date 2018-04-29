DISABILITY ISSUES

Organization serving people with disabilities through art kicks off 50th year

EMBED </>More Videos

Esperanza Community Services has kicked off its 50th year. (WLS)

By and Marissa Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Esperanza Community Services in Chicago, which educates adults and children through arts, is going into its 50th year of serving those with developmental disabilities.

"Esperanza is a school for kids and adults that have disabilities and they can learn to read and write and become artists and draw pictures. It's a good school," said Edwin Mendez, who has participated in Esperanza's adult day program for 10.5 years.

The program gives Mendez an opportunity to learn and be creative.

"When I first came here I thought I would learn to read and write and nothing else but then one of my school teachers said I was creative and she introduced me to an art teacher," Mendez said.

"What's amazing about the art studio is we do a lot of exhibits and we have folks that are artists and identify as artists," said Joy Decker, Esperanza executive director. "They will curate, they will name the exhibits and be part of the selection process of what go into the exhibits. And it's just wonderful to see them in their exhibits."

Decker said the adult programs focus on life skills while the kids learn communication and behavioral skills that they can use when they transition into CPS schools or at home.

"I think one of the things that is so great about our school is that we also help families and impact on families. A lot of the challenges that students have learning effect their life as well. So what they learn here they can take home and into the community," Decker said.

Esperanza says continuing as a non-profit for another half century depends on state funding and public. They are always looking for volunteers and donation for school and art supplies.

For more information, visit: http://esperanzacommunity.org/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdisability issuesart
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISABILITY ISSUES
Southwest changes service animal rules for passengers
Independence Cup returns to Burnham Harbor
Deaf runner completes Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon
Buffalo Grove police using visor cards to communicate with hearing-impaired drivers
Newsviews: 50th anniversary of Special Olympics
More disability issues
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News