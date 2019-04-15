Safe Haven spring break programming available for CPS students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the start of spring break for Chicago Public Schools students, but CPS wants to remind people about a free opportunity for students to stay safe and engaged.
The Safe Haven program runs Monday through Friday, at 32 sites around the city. Locations are open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily, with free lunch provided.
This is the tenth year CPS has partnered with faith-based organizations for the Spring Break Save Haven program.
For more information and locations, click here.
