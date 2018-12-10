School programs equip students to respond to bullying, sexual assault

Issues like bullying, dating violence and sexual assault are growing problems in society. Schools are implementing programs to proactively educate students about these issues and equip them to respond rather than be a bystander.
Madhu Krishnamurthy from the Daily Herald explains how suburban schools are taking greater measures to create a safe space for students.
Barrington High School and Libertyville High School are training students and staff to recognize aggressive actions and teaching them how to respond positively.
You can read this story in the Daily Herald's edition from Sunday, December 9, 2018, or online at dailyherald.com.
Related Topics:
educationbullyingsexual assaulthigh schoolteachers
educationbullyingsexual assaulthigh schoolteachers