Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School seniors will still be able to walk across the stage next week

BRADLEY (WLS) -- Hundreds of graduating seniors at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School will still get their chance to walk across a stage as their name is called."We're trying to be really creative in a really difficult situation. These kids are wonderful kids and they've worked really hard and we want to honor them," said Scott Wakeley, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School superintendent.Wakeley said after Governor JB Pritzker announced all schools would remain closed for the year, he and the principal tried to think of different ways to offer a sense of "normal" for graduating seniors."For us to say, we're going to do it later in the summer in June, the reality is, I mean, that that's the easy answer to say we're going to do it at another time but the reality is, that's probably not going to happen," Wakeley said.So next week, all seniors that wish to participate will be given a specific appointment time to go the school, get a free portrait and be pre-recorded walking across the stage.Wakeley said there will be multiple staging locations, so that no more than 10 people will be in one place."There'll be taped marks on the outside hallway, for them to move from tape mark to tape mark to make sure that they're maintaining their social distance," Wakeley said.The school's team will take all recordings and put together a full ceremony to be aired on their actual graduation day."Those are experiences that can't be replaced and we're hoping with a portrait, and a video, you know they'll be able to say 'I remember when you walked across the stage' and, and it can be something that's powerful for that family," Wakeley said.The portrait and video will be provided to all seniors for free.The Superintendent said the ceremony is optional and no seniors will be required to participate.This was just a way to offer some semblance of normal in an very abnormal time.