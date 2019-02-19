EDUCATION

Sue the T. Rex undergoes CT scan

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of researchers from Berlin removed leg and arm bones from Sue the T. Rex to perform CT scans.

Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A group of researchers from Berlin got a closer look at Sue the T-Rex. They removed leg and arm bones from the Field Museum's prehistoric attraction to perform CT scans.

Life as a carnivore came with its downsides. Sue had to fight for their life and his or her body took a beating. Today, scientists are still trying to figure out exactly what injuries and diseases this fierce predator sustained via CT scans.

"CT scanning the technology is getting better and better, finer and finer details; these bones have been CT scanned before but we're looking forward to doing it with modern CT scan technology, so hopefully we can get a better look inside the cellular detail," said Bill Simpson, head of museums geology collections.

For the researchers though, it was about how this technology could help improve the lives of humans.

"What will potentially be helpful for humans we may get some insight about the pathologies of a million years ago and it's also very important to study the diseases to maybe develop new techniques to diagnose," said Berlin researcher, Charlie Hamm.

We can see Sue in the bones upstairs at the Field Museum in the Griffin Halls of Evolving Planet.

"We're try to explain Sue and Sue's world what the creations of North America was like back 67 million years ago," Simpson said.

And the exhibit is just as popular as ever with the younger generations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationmuseum exhibitmuseumsdinosaursChicagoMuseum Campus
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Nomination period open for Chicago's Crossing Guard of the Year
Shining a light on ComEd's Solar Spotlight Program
Tentative deal reached to end CICS teacher strike
Gary high school students miss 2 weeks due to broken boiler
More Education
Top Stories
Cook Co. State's Attorney Kim Foxx recuses herself from Jussie Smollett investigation
Aurora officials focus on healing after shooting at Henry Pratt Company
LIVE WEATHER TRACKER: Snow, ice coming Wednesday
Sterigenics files emergency motion to reopen Willowbrook facility
Aurora shooter Gary Martin ignored gun card revocation
Ex-NFL player, college football star killed over parking spot
Homeless man fatally shot at 'Tent City' in South Loop: state police
'Minding the Gap' star, Rockford native to attend 2019 Oscars
Show More
Health officials discuss first child flu death in Wisconsin
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers, Winter Weather Advisory overnight
Manny Machado reaches deal with Padres, not White Sox, reports say
Contractor using blowtorch to melt ice starts fire at Geneva home: officials
More News