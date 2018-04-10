"THIS HAS TO STOP"Sixth-grade teacher Julie Marburger said she was desperate when she posted a 600-word rant to Facebook after a particularly difficult day in late March.She said that what set off the rant was a parent who spoke rudely to her about the student's behavior, all in front of the students."People absolutely HAVE to stop coddling and enabling their children. It's a problem that's going to spread through our society like wildfire," she reflected.Marburger, who teaches in Cedar Creek, Texas, wrote that she was planning to quit teaching at the end of the year."I have never heard of a profession where people put so much of their heart and soul into their job, taking time and resources from their home and family, and getting paid such an insultingly measly amount. Teachers are some of the most kind and giving people I have ever met, yet they get treated so disrespectfully from all sides," she explained in her post.It's not just the parents. She said students are disrespectful as well, destroying classroom items that she bought with her own money. Marburger told ABC News this week that students put inappropriate words and drawings in books she bought herself, and that they took personal property off her desk without asking.Marburger was worried that her post might offend some people, she said, but instead it was met with overwhelming support. Many wrote that they felt sorry for Marburger and thanked her for taking a stand. Others commented that they are teachers who experience the same problems.In response to the post's popularity, Marburger wrote an update outlining what she believes to be three important issues at the root of the problem: Educational reform, accountability for students and respect from everyone involved."We are only going downhill with hatred and name-calling," she wrote. "No one wins when kindness dies."With so much support, Marburger told ABC News that she's reconsidering leaving, after all.