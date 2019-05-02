Education

Teachers at 3 Chicago charter schools on strike Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teachers and staff at three Chicago charter schools are on strike Thursday.

The striking workers will hold a rally at 7 a.m.

Later Thursday, the teachers plan to picket the offices of the Illinois Network of Charter Schools downtown.

The teaches are on strike at the Instituto Health Sciences Career Academy and the Instituto Justice Leadership Academy, both run by Instituto del Progreso Latino, and the Latino Youth High School, run by charter management organization Pilsen Wellness Center.

Thursday morning, the Chicago Teachers Union tweeted that a tentative agreement has been reached between teachers and Chicago High School for the Arts.

