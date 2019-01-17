Teachers at four charter schools operated by Chicago International Charter Schools have announced a strike date.The teachers, who are a part of the Chicago Teachers Union, said Thursday morning that they will walk out on Tuesday, February 5 if a deal is not reached."We are here for our students and for our schools. We are demanding better. We are demanding better from management and from CICS. We know that funding for charter schools increased this past year, funding that should have gone to our classrooms and instead, there was only a small increase on what was spent on students and a lot of money went instead to management," said teacher Jen Conant.The strike effects teachers at four CICS schools, ChicagoQuest, Northtown Academy, Ralph Ellison and Wrightwood.CICS said they are hopeful a deal can be reached and that all four schools will remain open during the strike.In a statement Thursday, CICS said,