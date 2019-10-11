Education

University of Illinois officials address anti-Semitic incidents on campus

URBANA, Ill. -- University of Illinois officials say they are investigating anti-Semitic incidents at the Urbana-Champaign campus, including the painting Monday of a swastika in the school's Foreign Languages Building.

In an email to students, faculty and staff, Chancellor Robert Jones on Wednesday said a student also raised concerns about "''anti-Semitic content" at a staff development program for university housing workers.

Spokeswoman Robin Kaler says the exact nature of the comments aren't clear but were made by a student. In his email, Jones said housing staff members are meeting with those who attended the program to determine what happened.

Jones said the two incidents "challenge our fundamental values of tolerance and inclusion" and he apologized in the email. He added campus officials will continue to track and address incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, bias and prejudice on campus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchampaign urbanaanti semitismuniversity of illinois
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Calumet City mall to reopen after 2 injured in drive-by shooting
Police: Village manager leaves scene after striking pedestrian
Boy killed in West Pullman shooting: police
Freeze warning issued for western Chicago suburbs Saturday
2,411 total fetal remains discovered in abortion doc's belongings : AG
Amazon to open 500-job fulfillment center in Channahon
Indiana sports betting draws $34.5M in 1st month
Show More
Hillary Clinton honored in hometown at 'Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge' exhibit preview
How to avoid donation scams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
Haunted Houses near Chicago, Rockford
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy with isolated storms, plunging temperatures Friday
More TOP STORIES News