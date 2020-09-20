coronavirus chicago

University of Chicago students start staggered move-in amid coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Chicago: Zip code that includes university has 3.2% positivity rate, data show
By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic will change many aspects of student life this fall at University of Chicago, but it's currently affecting the Hyde Park school's move-in process.

It's now being staggered over five days this week to allow students to space out and make sure any quarantine orders are followed.

"I'm really excited; move-in day has been really anticipated for me," freshman Kevin Yal said.

He said students are living in singles due to COVID-19.

"I'm most looking forward to starting classes and starting playing again, soccer, because COVID has kind of canceled all my club stuff. It's been pretty hard," fellow freshman Heath Stanfield said.

Students will be moving in through Thursday.

Classes for the fall quarter start Sept. 29.

The most recent data for the zip code that includes the University of Chicago show 11 new cases in a week, with 348 people tested. That puts the positivity rate at 3.2%.
