UIC teaching assistants, graduate assistants go on strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 1,500 teaching assistants and graduate assistants at the University of Illinois Chicago have gone on strike Tuesday.They have been working without a contract since September. The union says they want better pay, fee waivers and increased paid parental leave.The teaching assistants and graduate assistants will hold a rally outside the Jane Addams Hull House Tuesday afternoon.It is the second year in a row that employees at a University of Illinois campus have gone on strike.