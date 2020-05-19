Education

University of Kentucky cheerleading staff fired after hazing investigation

LOUISVILLE -- All of the cheerleading coaches at the University of Kentucky have been fired after an internal investigation determined they failed to oversee off-campus events that included hazing, alcohol use and public nudity by the championship squad.

"This is not who we are at the University of Kentucky," university president Eli Capilouto said Monday. "This is not what we do."

Head coach Jomo Thompson and assistants Ben Head, Spencer Clan and Kelsey LaCroix were fired after the three-month investigation found the staff "failed to take sufficient steps to address the conduct" and had "lax oversight and poor judgment."

The cheer squad has won 24 national championship in 35 years, ranking among the best in the nation.

The investigation, which centered on alleged behavior at a cheer camp and annual retreat, was prompted by the parents of one of the cheerleaders on the team.

"Coaches allowed cheerleading alumni to bring boats and alcohol to the retreat, where some cheerleaders were naked and or drinking while riding on boats," Provost David W. Blackwell said.

"Some cheerleaders performed gymnastics routines that included hurling their teammates from a dock into the water. While either topless or bottomless," he said.

Capilouto said the coaches "did not act in ways that would protect the health, safety and well being" of the students.

Some students rushed to the defense of their coaches on social media.

"WRONG. WRONG. WRONG. Actions are made by individuals and not influenced by the coaching staff AT ALL," one tweeted.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationkentuckyinvestigationalcoholhazingcheerleading
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 96K with over 4K deaths
Chicago Weather: Floodwaters continue to close roads in city, suburbs
Grubhub driver charged in hit-and-run that injured Lakeview restaurant owner's daughter
Ditka's restaurant in Chicago closing permanently due to COVID-19 pandemic
Notre Dame plans to reopen in August with masks, testing
Many people who filed for unemployment say debit card hasn't arrived, can't access funds
COVID-19 fuels gun sales surge in Illinois and nationwide, shop owners say
Show More
2 Chicago firefighters injured in extra-alarm Chatham fire
Duo robs gas station with watermelon head disguises
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with a few showers Tuesday
Chicago coronavirus resources, information
More TOP STORIES News