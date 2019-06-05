Education

Woman given 3 days to live at birth graduates Medgar Evers College

BROOKLYN, New York City -- In a sea of graduates, there's one who is easy to overlook...if only for her stature.

But Nekhidia Harris is a force, and on Wednesday, she graduated Medgar Evers College with honors and took a beautiful walk across the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

When Harris was born, doctors gave her three days to live. Now, she'll turn 25 in October.

Harris was born with many issues, including brittle bones, and she's undergone numerous surgeries and had dozens of fractures.

She's about the size of a toddler, but nothing breaks her spirit -- and she uses her brain as her height.

Harris already has a non-profit that she uses to motivate others with disabilities. But her energy alone can do just that.

Next up for her is a Masters program at York College.

