5 killed in 2 separate Eisenhower Expressway wrong-way crashes in Chicago, Forest Park

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A total of five people have been killed in two separate crashes on the Eisenhower Expressway Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Three people were killed in one crash involving three vehicles at about 2 a.m. on the inbound lanes of I-290.

Two other people were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Stroger Hospital, fire officials said. Another two refused treatment at the scene.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

State police said that two people were killed in another wrong-way crash on I-w90.

The crash occurred at Des Plaines Avenue in west suburban Forest Park.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear west sideforest parktraffic fatalitiesfatal crashwrong way
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 in custody after police-involved shooting in Little Village
4 shot on I-57
Chicago expands vaccine eligibility to 1C Monday as cases rise
Video of Floyd arrest may appear early at ex-cop's trial
30 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by 12-year-old's parent
Man stabbed in neck for refusing to give spare change on Michigan Ave.
Show More
Why are gas prices going up? The Suez Canal crisis might be to blame
Airbnb, Vrbo vacation rental overloaded with reservations
Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, windy Monday
IL reports 2,250 new COVID cases, 23 deaths
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
More TOP STORIES News