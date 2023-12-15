Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves tow truck driver seriously wounded, ISP says

Illinois State Police said a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway left a tow truck driver in serious condition Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway left a tow truck driver in serious condition Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway left a tow truck driver in serious condition Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway left a tow truck driver in serious condition Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway left a tow truck driver in serious condition Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said the shooting occurred in the inbound lanes of I 290 near California Avenue at about 10:56 p.m.

Details have not been released on what led up to the shooting, but video from the scene showed a number of bullet holes in the side of the truck.

The investigation into the shooting shut down the expressway for more than an hour while authorities were on the scene.

Police said the victim was the only person inside the truck at the time of the shooting.

ABC7 has reached out to the tow truck company, but has not heard back.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood