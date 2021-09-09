community journalist

Dia de los Muertos altar in Pilsen to honor neighbors who have died

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Pilsen altar for Dia de los Muertos to honor neighbors who have died

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Pilsen resident turns her garden into a large ofrenda, or altar, for Dia de los Muertos, and this year she is including photos of her neighbors' loved ones who have died.

Isabel Hernandez's 100-foot-long garden has become a neighborhood hot spot during spooky season because of her big and colorful ofrenda display.

"A lot of people who came over to see it, they thanked me, because it reminded them when their parents and grandparents did it outside. I even saw that, after I did mine, some people began doing it as well, outside of their houses," said Hernandez.

Dia de los Muertos, which is celebrated between Nov. 1 and 2, celebrates the life of family members who have passed. This year, Hernandez has bigger plans for the altar.

"Mostly altars are made of seven levels. So last year I thought I'd make one of seven levels, so each level will be 2-feet high. So 2-by-7 will be 14-feet high," said Hernandez.

Given the hard year last year with so many lives lost to COVID-19, this year's ofrenda will be a bit more special. Hernandez is inviting her community to share pictures of loved ones who have passed.

"This altar is not just going to be my altar, but this is going to be of the name of the neighborhood, so this is going to be the community altar," said Hernandez.

People from the Pilsen community can send Hernandez photos of loved ones through Facebook messenger.

She said she hopes her altar brings some sort of happiness and community after a year of so much uncertainty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagopilsencommunity journalistmexican
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Selfie Clubhouse lets you strike a pose with 30 unique backdrops
Brrr! Frigid dip in the Atlantic inspires cold-plunge wellness spa
Chicago small business owners surprised by 'balloon bombing'
3D printing with calcium carbonate could restore coral reefs
TOP STORIES
'I thought I was going to die:' Black woman describes CPD altercation
Nearly 3K Chicago Public Schools students in isolation
School rallies around lonely student after mom's plea for friends
River North crime: 2nd suspect charged in State St. beating, robbery
Ottawa school bus rollover crash injures driver, students: officials
Southwest Airlines offering companion pass promotion
Chris Stapleton, Eric Church share top CMA nominations: See full list
Show More
CPD searching for suspect in North Side CTA attack
Michael Constantine, dad in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' dies at 94
Chicago police search for suspects in 3 River North armed robberies
President Biden to unveil new 6-point COVID vaccination plan
Sen. Amy Klobuchar reveals breast cancer diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News