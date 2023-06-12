'The Goldbergs' actress Wendi McClendon-Covey talks new 'Elemental' movie

"The Goldbergs" actress Wendi McClendon-Covey talked about her new film, "Elemental."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wendi McClendon-Covey just wrapped up a decade on ABC's sitcom "The Goldbergs."

Now, it's on to the new Pixar feature "Elemental" that opens this week.

"When Pixar calls you, that is a bucket list for any actor. You want to get on a Pixar job because you know it's going to be good," McClendon-Covey said.

The actress told ABC7's Hosea Sanders about lending her voice to a gusty character.

"All the characters of 'Elemental' are earth people, fire people, water people or air people," McClendon-Covey said. "They can kind of form their own little super powers, when used correctly. You may think, 'a fire and a water person, they shouldn't be together,' but they can make steam."

There are some good messages in this film as well.

"Everybody can form their own super power, which is love, which is respect, which is family tradition. You can embrace your differences and use them to your advantage, so I hope people take that away," McClendon-Covey said.

McClendon-Covey said she's going to miss playing "Beverly Goldberg."

"I am going to miss her. She's been a part of my life for 10 years. I won't miss her outfits. I won't miss her hair. I'm going to miss the character, and I'll miss my TV family," McClendon-Covey said.

"You and I have been friends for years, in my mind, since Reno 911," Sanders said.

"I felt it. I felt there was a friend out there I hadn't met, and here we are," McClendon-Covey said. "I've felt your friendship for so many years, and now here we are. It's meant to be!"

The first showings of "Elemental" are Thursday afternoon.

Disney is the parent company of this station.