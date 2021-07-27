Man escapes Elgin police in St. Charles during transport to Kane Co. sheriff

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- Elgin and St. Charles police are looking for a man who escaped custody while being transported to the Kane County Sheriff's Department.St. Charles officials said an Elgin police officer was transporting Hugo R. Avila after he was remanded into custody following a bond call hearing for felony traffic offenses. Officials said the officer was stopped in traffic near Randall Road and Route 64 when he saw Avila flee from the police transport van.Avila is described as a 21-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs 125 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and was fleeing northeast.Elgin is being assisted by the St. Charles Police Department and Kane County Sheriff's Department in their search. At 5:45 p.m., city officials said they believe Avila has left the immediate St. Charles area. They asked anyone with information to call the Elgin Police Department at 847-289-2700.If you see Avila, call 911 and do not attempt to make contact with him, officials said.