Man with knife wounded after officer-involved shooting in Elgin, police say

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man with a knife was shot by a police officer early Saturday in the west suburbs.

The officer was responding to a call of a reported suicidal subject, Elgin police said.

The officer-involved shooting happened before 2 a.m. in the 900 block of Oak Ridge Boulevard, police said.

The Elgin police officer discovered a 29-year-old man at that location with visible wounds. When the officer tried to help the man, he began to stab himself, according to police.

The man then turned his attention to the officer, who shot and wounded the man with their firearm before giving the man medical aid.

The 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital and was reported to be stable.

The officer has been put on administrative leave pending investigation, police said.

No further information was available.