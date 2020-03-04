Society

Elgin funeral home holds service for unclaimed veteran George Olson Wednesday

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- An Elgin funeral home held a funeral for a second unclaimed veteran Wednesday morning.

The home's first funeral for an unclaimed veteran drew hundreds of people back in January.

The owners have decided to launch Operation LOVE, which stands for "Love Our Veterans Elgin" to support similar efforts.

Roughly 500 mourners showed up Wednesday to honor an Illinois veteran who most of them had never met.



Symonds-Madison Funeral Home invited the public to pay their respects to Army veteran Ronald George Olson. He died last month at age 83.

Visitation took place at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. funeral at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, at 305 Park Street in Elgin. The funeral was followed by a procession to the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
