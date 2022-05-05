teen shot

Boy, 14, killed in mobile home park shooting near Des Plaines: Cook County Sheriff's Office

Blackhawk Estates shooting: Dark-colored SUV pulled up; shots were fired, police said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Boy killed in mobile home park shooting near Des Plaines: police

ELK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a mobile home park near Des Plaines, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

The boy was walking with another child about 7:15 p.m. in the Blackhawk Estates modular home community in the 400-block of West Touhy Avenue when a dark-colored SUV pulled up, police said. Multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, hitting the boy, who later died from his injuries.

He was not immediately publicly identified, and police did not provide any additional information about suspects in the deadly unincorporated Elk Grove Township drive-by shooting.

RELATED: Chicago police look to identify group in Wabash shooting that struck 2 bystanders by Chicago Theatre

No one was in custody in connection with the incident Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 708-865-4896.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
des plaineselk grove villagedeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violenceteen killedteen shotshootingchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter: police
Teen killed during argument at Streeterville hotel: Chicago police
32 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
29 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot to announce final pick for Chicago casino
Father charged with murder after teen found dead in Tinley Park home
Bicyclist killed in NW Side hit-and-run
Missing corrections officer 'willingly' helped inmate escape: Sheriff
CPD looking for group in Loop shooting that struck 2 bystanders
Oak Park teen charged after bringing ghost gun to school: prosecutors
'It's just the beginning': Girl, 2, goes home for 1st time since birth
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with PM rain Thursday
2 found dead in Edgewater apartment building a day apart
Baby left in Hoffman Estates dumpster now advocate for Safe Haven laws
CPD officer charged in Jan. 6 attack to be offered plea deal
Men charged after attempting to set baby on fire: police
More TOP STORIES News