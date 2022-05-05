Boy, 14, killed in mobile home park shooting near Des Plaines: Cook County Sheriff's Office

ELK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a mobile home park near Des Plaines, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.The boy was walking with another child about 7:15 p.m. in the Blackhawk Estates modular home community in the 400-block of West Touhy Avenue when a dark-colored SUV pulled up, police said. Multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, hitting the boy, who later died from his injuries.He was not immediately publicly identified, and police did not provide any additional information about suspects in the deadly unincorporated Elk Grove Township drive-by shooting.No one was in custody in connection with the incident Thursday morning.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 708-865-4896.