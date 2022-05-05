chicago shooting

Chicago police look to identify 2 men in Wabash shooting that struck 2 bystanders by Chicago Theatre

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Robbery victims open fire on alleged thieves, unintentionally striking 2 near Chicago Theatre: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for help identifying two men seen in photos and video in relation to a shooting in the Loop which struck two innocent bystanders nearby.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in an alley behind the Chicago Theatre. Police said it began when a group of three men who had been robbed at a nearby restaurant.

RELATED: Robbery victims open fire on alleged thieves, unintentionally striking 2 near Chicago Theatre: CPD

The victims chased the offenders, opening fire on them, but instead struck two bystanders who happened to be nearby, police said. One of them is a stagehand at the theater.


The two men police are looking to identify are Black males. One wore a blue, red and white Phillies jacket and darker wash jeans. The other wore a black Boston Red Sox hat, a black puffy jacket with a hood, and light, tattered jeans.

Detectives are currently seeking to Identify the above individuals in relation to a shooting in the Loop over the weekend.



If you have any information about these individuals or this incident, contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263 or submit a tip anonymously at cdptip.com.
