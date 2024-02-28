Slain Chicago police Officer Ella French's partner takes stand in Emonte Morgan murder trial

'I couldn't see. I was struggling to breathe. I heard gunfire. I was completely paralyzed. I couldn't do anything,' Yañez said

Carlos Yañez, the partner of Ella French, the Chicago police, or CPD, officer killed in a 2021 traffic stop, took the stand in Emonte Morgan's trial.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The partner of fallen Chicago police Officer Ella French took the stand Wednesday.

This is day two of testimony in the murder trial of Emonte Morgan.

Morgan is on trial for allegedly pulling the trigger the night of French's murder.

Officer Carlos Yañez entered the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with French's mother Wednesday.

French was killed during a traffic stop the pair made in 2021. Yañez was critically injured, and walks with a limp.

He was emotional taking the stand and recalling what he said he could from that day.

"He had tears even trying to say his name to start the day; he knew what this was going to be, and I don't think you can ever prepare yourself for that. And hopefully we don't have any officers having to worry about that for a long time. That's just not the reality of this job, so we're just grateful he's here," Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said.

For a third time, jurors watched the body camera videos as Yañez testified.

He didn't remember what happened when they pulled over Eric Morgan with his brother, Emonte Morgan, in the backseat because he was shot five times.

Eric Morgan was convicted and sentenced.

Emonte Morgan is now on trial, accused of shooting Yañez and fatally shooting French.

Yañez showed the jury scars on his head, above his eye and shoulder and a lump on his neck he said is a bullet that was not removed.

He testified "I couldn't see. I was struggling to breathe. I heard gunfire. I was completely paralyzed. I couldn't do anything."

Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Emily Stevens asked if he still feels the effects of being shot.

He responded, tearfully, "every day."

Under cross-examination, Yañez explained he heard gunfire over him, but he couldn't see, and had a hearing condition.

During the videos Tuesday, weeping was heard in the courtroom.

The Morgans' grandmother said it was emotional for her, too.

"Prayers and condolences to Ella French's family and to Yañez's family, from the bottom of my heart. We never wanted any of this to happen," Denice Morgan said

The trial resumes Thursday.