Opening statements to begin in Emonte Morgan trial, accused of murdering CPD Officer Ella French

On Monday Emonte Morgan's mother demanded video evidence be shown in court, defending her son's innocence.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The trial for man accused of fatally shooting Chicago police Officer Ella French is expected to begin with opening statements on Tuesday.

The trial for Emonte Morgan began on Monday with a controversial jury selection.

One of the alternates had to be replaced because that person had posted on social media in support of Officer French.

Emonte Morgan and his brother Eric Morgan were charged in the 2021 murder of French.

Prosecutors said Emonte Morgan fired the fatal shots that killed French and injured her partner, Carlos Yanez, times during a traffic stop in West Englewood in August 2021.

His brother, Eric Morgan, was driving the car the officers had pulled over for expired tags, police said.

When French asked Eric Morgan to hand over the car keys and get out, he did. But police say Emonte Morgan, who was sitting in the back seat, would not cooperate. Investigators said he struggled with police, and had his gun in his waistband.

According to officials, both officers had their guns holstered when Emonte Morgan pulled out a gun and fired at both officers.

On Monday, Emonte's mother demanded video evidence be shown in court.

"The narrative has been painted long enough - the false narrative by police," his mother Evaleena Flores said. "It's time that people know the truth. I say release the body cams and let the body cams speak for themselves."

Last week, a judge ruled the jury will be allowed to hear and see the body camera footage.

Emonte Morgan has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Eric Morgan accepted a plea deal last year for a seven-year sentence.

As prosecutors and a public defender began seating the jury, a judge ordered Cook County deputies to collect fliers that had been posted around the courthouse in support of the accused murderer.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.