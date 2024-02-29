Testimony to enter day 3 in Emonte Morgan murder trial, accused of killing CPD Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Testimony is expected to continue Thursday in the murder trial of Emonte Morgan, accused of murdering Chicago police Officer Ella French.

On Wednesday, the partner of fallen Chicago police Officer Ella French took the stand.

French was killed during a traffic stop the pair made in 2021. Officer Carlos Yañez was critically injured, and now walks with a limp.

Officer Carlos Yañez entered the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with French's mother Wednesday.

Morgan is on trial for allegedly pulling the trigger the night of French's murder.

He was emotional taking the stand and recalling what he said he could from that day.

"He had tears even trying to say his name to start the day; he knew what this was going to be, and I don't think you can ever prepare yourself for that. And hopefully we don't have any officers having to worry about that for a long time. That's just not the reality of this job, so we're just grateful he's here," Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said.

For a third time, jurors watched the body camera videos as Yañez testified.

He didn't remember what happened when they pulled over Eric Morgan with his brother, Emonte Morgan, in the backseat because he was shot five times.

Yañez showed the jury scars on his head, above his eye and shoulder and a lump on his neck he said is a bullet that was not removed.

He testified "I couldn't see. I was struggling to breathe. I heard gunfire. I was completely paralyzed. I couldn't do anything."

Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Emily Stevens asked if he still feels the effects of being shot.

He responded, tearfully, "every day."

Under cross-examination, Yañez explained he heard gunfire over him, but he couldn't see, and had a hearing condition.

During the videos Tuesday, weeping was heard in the courtroom.

The Morgans' grandmother said it was emotional for her, too.

"Prayers and condolences to Ella French's family and to Yañez's family, from the bottom of my heart. We never wanted any of this to happen," Denice Morgan said

Eric Morgan was convicted and sentenced.

