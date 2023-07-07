Parts of Elmhurst, IL are under boil order after a water main break.

Parts of Elmhurst under boil order after water main break

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A boil order for parts of Elmhurst will remain in effect until at least Saturday.

The order took effect on Wednesday due to a water main break.

That break has been fixed, but a test result on Friday afternoon failed.

The order is in place for all city water customers within the borders of Park Avenue, which is south of the UP railroad tracks, to York Street to the Butterfield Road to Interstate 294. Only residents living in that geographic boundary need to follow the boil order, city officials said.

The city said it hopes to give the all-clear this weekend.