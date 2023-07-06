The Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center was water central Thursday, as many residents have been without for five days.

Hawthorn Woods, IL residents frustrated after being without water for 5 days due to leak

HAWTHORN WOODS, Ill. (WLS) -- The parking lot of the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center was water central Thursday.

The pool is closed, and most residents have been unable to shower or flush toilets for the last five days. But, on Thursday, they were at least loading up on drinking water.

"It's been an adventure, showers, bathroom time; all that is out the window," Hawthorn Woods resident Scott Frebairn said.

"I am 100% out of water since the Fourth of July, 8 a.m. So, it's crazy, unbelievable," fellow resident Dalton Guencher said.

In addition to being without water, crews have dug a 13-foot deep hole in Guencher's front yard, as they work to repair the leak that apparently led to the problems.

Aqua, the company that provides water to parts of Hawthorn Woods and Kildeer, said the leak caused water pressure to drop.

That, combined with increased water usage on the July Fourth holiday, led to the problems.

"Good-sized leak, which really hurt the system, in combination with demand, it was a perfect storm that depleted our system," said Jim Bilotta, with Aqua.

State Sen. Dan McConchie from the district is calling for an investigation to determine the exact cause of the problem and make sure it doesn't happen again.

"People have a right to good, clean drinking water, and that's been a problem for five days," McConchie said.

Some residents said they are also upset that the company has failed to communicate with them.

"Nobody offered anything. It was just kind of frustrating there was no support," Hawthorn Woods resident Leigh Van Heule said.