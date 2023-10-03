Elmhurst police search near Illinois Route 83 after a crash involving suspects in a burglary.

Elmhurst police search for burglary suspects after crash on Route 83

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Elmhurst police are searching for burglary suspects Tuesday morning.

Police are searching in the area near the ramp from eastbound Lake Street to northbound Illinois Route 83.

A stolen vehicle wanted in connection to a car burglary in a nearby town crashed on the ramp and four male suspects dressed in all-black clothing ran from the scene, police said.

Two suspects were taken into custody, police said. Officers are using police K9s and public safety drones to search for the remaining suspects.

Anyone who observes any suspicious people in the area is asked to call 911.