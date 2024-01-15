  • Full Story

Metra train hits pedestrian near Elmhurst station; extensive delays expected

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, January 15, 2024 12:59AM
ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Extensive delays are expected after a train struck a pedestrian in the western suburbs on Sunday evening, Metra said.

Metra said the crash happened near the Elmhurst station. Union Pacific West train 509 struck a person, but officials did not immediately provide information about their condition.

What led up to the collision was not immediately clear.

Inbound and outbound trains are halted near Elmhurst, Metra said at 6:30 p.m. It was not clear when the trains would begin moving again.

Further information about was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

