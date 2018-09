An Elmhurst man has been given a $100,000 bond with 10 percent to apply for charges of recording a 17-year-old girl while she was in the bathroom.According to officials, Alberto Garcia, 34, placed his cellphone set up to record video in the bathroom at an Elmhurst residence. The victim noticed the phone when she was in the bathroom and reported it.Garcia is expected in court on October 9.Unauthorized Video Recording is a Class 3 Felony.