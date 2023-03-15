Elmwood Park High School hosts meeting on response to student who brought gun to school

Elmwood Park High School is hosting a meeting over its response to a student bringing a gun to school last week. Hundreds are expected to attend.

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Elmwood Park High School is hosting a meeting Wednesday night over its response to a student bringing a gun to school last week. Hundreds of students, parents and faculty are expected to attend.

The meeting comes two days after Elmwood Park students walked out of class to protest the administration's handling of an incident last week involving a 17-year-old male student who police said they arrested and charged with possession of a handgun.

Administrators say after being notified of the potential threat, they immediately called police and then located and confronted and the student in the school. But that student managed to leave the building and was later arrested by police outside.

No one was injured in the incident, but some said the school should have immediately been placed on lockdown, and students and teachers should have been told sooner about what happened.

"What is it about our policies and procedures that allowed something like this to happen, and how can we use this as a catalyst for change?" asked AmyLynn Vero, Elmwood Park Teachers Union President.

"I think moving forward it's going to be all about gaining trust back in this community. How do we start to have more trust between the administration, the students, the schools, and the teachers?" said Emily Long, alumnus and former school district employee.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, the district said, "If a lockdown was called while the student presenting a threat was in the building, all students would have entered the nearest classroom. This would have made it challenging to find and mitigate the threat. It could have also potentially locked students in a room with the threat ... Our goal in such situations is to de- escalate any threat, protect the well-being of all students and staff, and prevent panic."

Still, the district said it's reviewing its safety protocols and will present to the board in April clear procedures on how future emergencies will be handled.