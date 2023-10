Five Star Bar in West Town has been reimagined as Elvis Presley's Jungle Room for a limited time pop-up bar experience.

Elvis Presley themed pop-up bar opens in West Town for limited time

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Elvis Presley themed pop-up bar opens Wednesday in Chicago.

The Five Star Bar on West Chicago Avenue has been reimagined as Elvis's famous Jungle Room, with wood paneling and 70's furniture included.

The bar will offer Elvis-themed cocktails, a photo booth and more.

The pop-up experience is only open Wednesday and Thursday.

