Small plane flips during emergency landing in Lowell, Indiana

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 14, 2023 10:25PM
Plane flips during emergency landing in NW Indiana
A small plane flipped over during an attempt at an emergency landing in Lake County, Indiana on Tuesday afternoon.

LOWELL, Ind. (WLS) -- A small plane flipped over during an attempt at an emergency landing in Lake County, Indiana on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the scene in rural Lowell.

It's believed the plane had engine trouble after leaving the Lansing Municipal Airport.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the pilot was able to walk away from the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out.

Further information was not immediately available.

