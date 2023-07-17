An emergency slide fell from a plane and landed in a backyard in the 4700 block of North Chester Avenue near Chicago O'Hare Airport, police said.

Emergency slide falls from United plane, lands in backyard near O'Hare Airport: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A slide fell from a plane into a backyard near Chicago O'Hare Airport on Monday afternoon, police said.

Chicago police said it happened in the 4700 block of North Chester Avenue on the city's Northwest Side.

The emergency slide fell from a United 767 and landed in a backyard. No one was injured.

Patrick Devitt, who lives in the neighborhood, described the scene. He said his son and father-in-law were inside their home, having lunch in the kitchen, when they heard a loud "boom" around 12:15 p.m., when Devitt was on his way home from work.

Devitt's father-in-law then walked outside, saw the slide and alerted his son-in-law. They called 9-1-1, and the FAA arrived within 30 minutes.

The FAA is handling the investigation. Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

