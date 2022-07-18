Emilia Clarke brain damage: 'Game of Thrones' star says parts of brain are 'missing' after aneurysms

CHICAGO -- Actress Emilia Clarke said parts of her brain are "missing" after suffering two aneurysms.During an interview with BBC's "Sunday Morning," the "Game of Thrones" star said the life-threatening aneurysms in 2011 and 2013 left her in excruciating pain,And so much of her brain was left functionless, it's remarkable that she's able to live a completely normal life.Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO series, said she's incredibly grateful for her recovery.She said the show lifted her up and gave her purpose during that time.