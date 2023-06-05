Influencer in medically-induced coma after suffering brain aneurysm 1 week from due date

Jackie Miller James had to have an emergency C-section while undergoing brain surgery at the same time and remains in a medically-induced coma.

Jackie Miller James had to have an emergency C-section while undergoing brain surgery at the same time.

ORANGE COUNTY, California -- A social media influencer from California is fighting for her life after suffering a brain aneurysm while nine months pregnant.

According to a GoFundMe, Jackie Miller James was just one week from her due date when she suffered an aneurysm rupture, which led to severe brain bleeding.

James had to have an emergency C-section while undergoing brain surgery at the same time. She has since undergone five separate brain procedures and remains in a medically-induced coma.

Her family said she's expected to be kept in the intensive care unit for weeks.

"If Jackie and the baby arrived a few minutes later at the hospital, we likely would have lost both of them. But instead, Jackie is continuing to fight for her life each day and we are optimistic she can beat the odds by surrounding her with the right specialists and methods of therapy. While the road will be long, we are committed to bringing Jackie home to her daughter and husband," read her GoFundMe's description.

The fundraiser is to help James and her family with medical bills and other related costs.

So far, it has raised more than $263,000.