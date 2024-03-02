Landlord pushes tenants out of Englewood apartment despite rental assistance payments

Tenants of an Englewood building are being forced out, after their landlord pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in rental assistance from the state.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tenants at an Englewood apartment building are being forced out, after their landlord pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in rental assistance from the state.

Under the program's rules, tenants receiving those grants were not supposed to face eviction. However, a lack of oversight and enforcement from the state has put several people out in the cold. To make matters worse, tenants who spoke with the Illinois Answers Project say they've been harassed for payment, despite several ongoing maintenance issues, including a lack of heat and rodent infestations.

Illinois Answers Investigative Reporter, Sidnee King visited ABC 7 to talk more about the issue. You can read the full report from the Illinois Answers Project on their website.