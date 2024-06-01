CPS principal, faculty blocked police investigation of deadly Pilsen high school, records show

4 students were shot, two killed just before Christmas 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new report is shedding light on the dark truths of a deadly shooting at a high school on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened at Benito Juarez High School, just before Christmas 2022. Four students were shot, two of them killed.

According to the Illinois Answers Project, the school, its principal and some staffers made several attempts to block the police department's investigation that followed. Records show the school had to be threatened with grand jury subpoenas to spur their cooperation.

A 16-year-old was arrested about eight weeks later, but not before he allegedly participated in another shooting. The principal of Benito Juarez has denied any attempts to block the investigation. A CPS spokeswoman also said there'd been no findings of wrongdoing. However records show the agency never conducted a comprehensive after-action review of what happened.

You can read the full report at illionisanswers.org.