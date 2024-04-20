Flooding is Illinois' most threatening natural disaster. Is Chicago prepared?

Flooding is Illinois' most threatening natural disaster but when it comes to preventing it, local agencies are still working on a fix.

Flooding is Illinois' most threatening natural disaster but when it comes to preventing it, local agencies are still working on a fix.

Flooding is Illinois' most threatening natural disaster but when it comes to preventing it, local agencies are still working on a fix.

Flooding is Illinois' most threatening natural disaster but when it comes to preventing it, local agencies are still working on a fix.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe flooding is Illinois' most threatening natural disaster affecting thousands statewide. However, when it comes to preventing it, state and local agencies are still working on a fix.

In July 2023, one of the costliest storms in Chicago's history. It also provided a concerning outlook on the future - and how climate change could lead to an increase in severe weather.

While a state task force has developed a long-range plan for flood mitigation across Illinois, Chicago is still without a road map. The Illinois Answers Project interviewed a range of experts on flooding, climate and infrastructure to examine how prepared Chicago and the state are to combat growing environmental threats. You can read their full report at illinoisanswers.org.