Dozens of Englewood residents attended a town hall meeting to take their concerns over a new grocery store opening directly to store leaders.

Englewood residents meet with Save A Lot owners over store concerns for new location

"If this is a deal we have no control over then you will at least have to listen to our concerns," said Asiaha Butler, Residents Association of Greater Englewood.

Cleveland-based Yellow Banana is set to open a new Save A Lot location at West 63rd and Halsted, a spot previously occupied by Whole Foods. But in April, residents who opposed the opening staged a protest outside the story's preview event and ultimately postponed the opening to make way for meetings like this one.

"We've been engaged in community engagement, deeply, for months and that's not reflected here and I'm sorry for that," said Michael Nance, co-owner and founder of Yellow Banana.

The store's leadership talked through plans to renovate its Chicago locations, and reaffirmed its commitment to Englewood.

"The remodel of these stores will completely change the shopping experience," said Leon Bergmann, Save A Lot CEO.

"New roofs, new parking lots, new refrigeration equipment, new check stands," said Joe Canfield, Yellow Banana CEO.

"We believe the folks that looks like us and grew up in the places like the places we grew up deserve the quality grocery experience," Nance said.

But Englewood residents not in favor of the Save A Lot brand said they want clean stores, fresh produce and better community engagement.

"If you wanted us to buy into your Save A Lot okay slogan then you should have come in here prepared," said one resident in attendance.

Community organizers added there are not just concerns with the new store, but the company behind it.

"This has to be okay with residents because, if residents are saying they are not going to shop there then we have a bigger problem."

There is still no opening date set for Save A Lot's Englewood location. Store owners said they've been in ongoing talks with city leaders and the community.